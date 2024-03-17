Nesmith accumulated 16 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 26 minutes during Saturday's 121-100 victory over the Nets.

Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner didn't have their best performances Saturday, but Nesmith stepped up and delivered a strong performance on both ends of the court, registering at least two tallies in each of the five major categories. Nesmith has scored in double digits in each of his last four appearances and is averaging 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 blocks per game since the beginning of March.