Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Won't play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nesmith will be rested Tuesday against the Jazz.
Nesmith will be held out for the second leg of this back-to-back set, along with several other key players for Indiana. Players such as Johnny Furphy and Ben Sheppard could see heavy run as a result.
