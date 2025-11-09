Nembhard closed with 22 points (7-20 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and six assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 117-100 loss to the Nuggets.

Nembhard returned to action after missing seven games due to a shoulder injury. He slotted straight back into the starting lineup, logging a team-high 33 minutes. Seen as a potential breakout candidate this season, Nembhard will be looking to make up for lost time. Indiana will face Golden State on Sunday, meaning there is a slight chance Nembhard is given the night off on the second game of a back-to-back.