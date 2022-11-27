Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said Nembhard (knee) won't play Sunday against the Clippers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

With Nembhard missing his fourth straight game and Chris Duarte (ankle) also sidelined, the Pacers will likely turn to Aaron Nesmith to pick up another start on the wing alongside Buddy Hield. The Pacers are continuing to evaluate Nembhard's status on a game-by-game basis, so the next time the rookie might be ready to play will be Monday against the Lakers.