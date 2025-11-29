Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Playing vs. Chicago
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard (quadriceps) is available for Saturday's game against the Bulls, head coach Rick Carlisle told Tony East of Forbes.com.
Nembhard sat out the win over the Wizards on Friday, but he'll be back for this matchup against the Bulls. The floor general is averaging 18.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in November. He should handle a sizable usage rate as one of the Pacers' go-to options on offense alongside Pascal Siakam.
