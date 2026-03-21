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Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Will play Saturday
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1 min read
Nembhard (calf) will play Saturday against the Spurs.
Nembhard is set to return from a three-game absence. With how cautious the Pacers have been, Nembhard may have his minutes monitored for this one.
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