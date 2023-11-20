Hield finished Sunday's 128-116 loss to Orlando with three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over 15 minutes.

Hield scored in double figures in nine of his first 10 appearances of the season, but he's now been held to single-digit scoring totals in back-to-back matchups. His overall production is down from last year in most areas to begin the 2023-24 campaign, as he's averaging 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 22.8 minutes per game, and his recent performances have been discouraging.