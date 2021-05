McDermott had 31 points (11-14 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) in Saturday's win over the Thunder.

With Myles Turner (toe) out indefinitely, and JaKarr Sampson (concussion) and Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) sidelined, McDermott moved into the starting five and posted his first 30-point effort of the season. McDermott's six three-pointers were also a season high, and he's now scored in double figures in five straight games.