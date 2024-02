McDermott won't return to Monday's contest against Toronto due to right calf soreness. He went scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and recorded no other statistics over five minutes of court time.

McDermott suffered the injury early in the second quarter and checked out with 9:59 remaining in the period. The Pacers may provide an update on McDermott's condition after the game, but for the time being, he can be viewed as questionable ahead of the team's next game Wednesday versus New Orleans.