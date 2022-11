Bitadze posted four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals across 15 minutes during Wednesday's 115-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

Bitadze eclipsed eight minutes of playing time for just the second time in Indiana's last 13 games. His four points scored matched his total since Oct. 31. He's received playing time in four of Indiana's last nine games and does not appear to be in line for predictable minutes.