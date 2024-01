Jackson closed Sunday's 117-109 loss to the Nuggets with 12 points (6-9 FG), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals in 20 minutes.

Jackson led all bench players in Sunday's contest in scoring, rebounds and steals while ending as one of seven Pacers with a double-digit point total. Jackson has tallied at least 10 points and seven rebounds in four games this year and has reached double figures in scoring in three straight outings.