Jackson recorded 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals over 28 minutes in Wednesday's 122-103 win over Detroit.

Jackson led all Indiana players in rebounds to go along with a bench-high-tying assist total and a trio of steals while ending as one of five Pacers with a double-digit point total in a double-double performance on the second unit. Jackson set a new season high in assists, previous holding a season high of four dimes achieved Dec. 16 against Minnesota. Jackson has hauled in 10 or more boards in four games this season, posting a double-double in all four of those contests.