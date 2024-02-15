Jackson notched 15 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and four blocks over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 127-125 victory over the Raptors.

Jackson earned a starting role Wednesday with Myles Turner (illness) sidelined, and the big man responded with a solid performance on both ends of the court, almost mimicking what Turner brings to the court for Indiana on a nightly basis. Jackson is expected to head hack to a bench role when the Pacers resume their campaign following the All-Star break.