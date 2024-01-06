Jackson is questionable for Saturday's game against Boston due to a right fifth finger hairline fracture.
Jackson hasn't missed a game since early December, but it's unclear whether he'll be available for the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday due to his finger injury. Jalen Smith, Obi Toppin and James Johnson could see a few additional minutes if Jackson is unavailable.
