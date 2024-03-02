Jackson had 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two steals over 18 minutes during Friday's 129-102 loss to New Orleans.

Jackson led all players in Friday's contest in rebounds while tallying a team-high-tying point total en route to posting the lone double-double of the night in extended time off the bench. Jackson, who saw extra time due to the blowout nature of the game, has hauled in 10 or more boards in three games this season, recording a double-double in all three of those outings.