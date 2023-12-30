Jackson (finger) will play against the Knicks on Saturday, Tony East of SI.com reports.
Jackson said he hurt his finger pregame on Thursday, but he looked good in warmups and is expected to be available in his regular role off the bench. Jackson is averaging 12.8 minutes per game over his last five appearances, however, so he's not expected to play a big role in most fantasy formats.
