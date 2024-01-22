Jackson (concussion) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.
Jackson has missed the last two games due to a concussion, but it's encouraging that he's questionable ahead of Tuesday's matchup rather than being immediately ruled out. Jarace Walker should continue to see increased run if Jackson remains out Tuesday.
More News
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Out against Portland•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Will not return Thursday•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Balanced outing off bench in loss•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Fills stat sheet in road win•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Suiting up Monday•