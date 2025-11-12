Jackson amassed 12 points (6-9 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 152-128 loss to Utah.

Tony Bradley drew the start and center, but he proved to be largely ineffective. Jackson stepped in for extra minutes as a result, ultimately grabbing a team-high 10 rebounds. The Pacers have yet to find a decent alternative for Myles Turner, but Jackson has proven to be the most effective replacement through 11 games.