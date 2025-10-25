Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Retreating to bench Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson won't start in Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
With James Wiseman joining the starting five, Jackson will retreat to the bench. The 23-year-old center logged just eight minutes in Thursday's season-opening double-overtime loss to the Thunder, posting zero points (0-2 FG) and one rebound.
