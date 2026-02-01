Jackson produced five rebounds, one assist and one block over six minutes during Saturday's 129-124 victory over the Hawks.

Jackson failed to score for the fifth time in the past six games, continuing to struggle on the offensive end of the floor. Indiana seemingly changes its center rotation on a nightly basis, making fantasy projections almost impossible. With that said, Jackson has now played fewer than 10 minutes in five of the past six games, meaning his spot in the rotation is far from secure.