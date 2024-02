Jackson totaled 10 points (3-8 FG, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Friday's 133-122 loss to the Kings.

Jackson moved into the starting lineup Friday, falling two rebounds short of a double-double. With Myles Turner (ankle) and Jalen Smith (back) sidelined, Jackson was the last man standing at center. Although he has the ability to put up 12-team numbers when afforded meaningful minutes, managers would need to see more of this before making him an add.