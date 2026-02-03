Jackson registered six points (2-5 FG, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and four steals in 25 minutes during Monday's 118-114 loss to the Rockets.

Jackson had arguably his most impactful game of the season, recording six combined steals and blocks. Despite the loss, it was good to see Jackson logging meaningful minutes, something that has been an issue for him all season. Indiana is not afraid to shuffle its center rotation, meaning this effort could result in a short-term bump for Jackson. While he isn't a priority add, he is someone to monitor over the coming games.