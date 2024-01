Jackson suffered a head injury during Thursday's game against the Kings and will not return. He finished with two points (1-2 FG), one rebound and one assist in five minutes.

The Pacers haven't released any specifics yet, so for now, fantasy managers will have to assume that Jackson is questionable at best to play Friday against the Trail Blazers. If he's held out, the Pacers could turn to Obi Toppin and Jarace Walker, although Pascal Siakam (trade pending) could potentially make his debut.