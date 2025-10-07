Wiseman (Achilles) is available for Tuesday's preseason game against the Timberwolves, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Wiseman will return to game action for Indiana's preseason opener after tearing his left Achilles tendon in the 2024-25 regular-season opener. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft has an opportunity to carve out a meaningful role this season while competing for minutes with Isaiah Jackson, Jay Huff and Tony Bradley.