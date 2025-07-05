The Grizzlies have traded Huff to the Pacers on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Memphis received a second-round draft pick and a second-round pick swap in exchange for Huff. He'll help fill the void left in the frontcourt following Myles Turner's decision to sign with the Bucks. This will be the Virginia product's fifth NBA team, as he has had previous stints with the Lakers, Wizards and Nuggets. During the 2024-25 campaign with the Grizzlies, Huff averaged 6.9 points and 2.0 rebounds per game, shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from beyond the arc.