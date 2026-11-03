Brown logged 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 38 minutes during Monday's 108-104 loss to the Hawks.

Brown was Indiana's lone available reserve and consequently played a substantial role, shooting efficiently while finishing fourth on the team in scoring. The 38-minute workload represented an unusual opportunity created by the Pacers' extensive injury list, including the maintenance-related absences of Pascal Siakam and Aaron Nesmith. Brown could remain relevant in deeper fantasy formats while Indiana is shorthanded, but his minutes should decline as the rotation returns to normal.