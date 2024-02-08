The 76ers are trading Morris (foot), Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round picks to the Pacers in exchange for Buddy Hield on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Morris is currently dealing with a foot injury but isn't expected to be sidelined for a lengthy period. The veteran forward has seen a diminished role in Philadelphia this year, averaging 6.7 points and 2.9 rebounds in 17.2 minutes across 37 appearances. Morris will likely compete for bench minutes in Indiana's forward rotation. However, it is unlikely he will suit up for Thursday's matchup with the Warriors.