Turner (back) will play Tuesday versus Boston, Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana reports.
Turner will return from a one-game absence due to back spasms. Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) has also been cleared for action, providing a boon to Indiana's offense as well as Turner's fantasy upside.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Late addition to injury report•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Nears double-double in victory•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Leading scorer in loss•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Impressive at both ends Friday•