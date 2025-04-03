Turner finished with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 119-105 win over the Hornets.

Turner returned to the starting lineup after a one-game absence and posted a solid outing, showing an efficient touch from the floor and ending just one rebound away from a double-double. He also recorded multiple blocks for the fifth time in his last eight appearances, as Turner remains an impact defender who can protect the rim at a high level. Turner should play a key role for the Pacers down the stretch and in the postseason. He's averaging 16.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.7 assists and 0.8 steals per game since the All-Star break.