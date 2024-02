Turner chipped in 16 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Sunday's 115-99 win over Charlotte.

It's the 10th double-double of the season for Turner, and first since Jan. 19. The 27-year-old center has missed two games over the last couple weeks with minor injuries and he's seen a lower workload than usual when he's been on the court, but Sunday's performance suggests he's ready to resume his usual role.