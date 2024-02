Turner logged 23 points (9-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Saturday's 125-111 win over the Knicks.

The 27-year-old center appears fully recovered from the minor ankle injury that cost him a game in early February. In four contests since returning to the lineup, Turner is averaging 18.8 points, 7.0 boards, 2.3 assists, 1.5 threes, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 56.9 percent from the floor.