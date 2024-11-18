Turner is questionable for Monday's game against the Raptors due to right calf soreness, Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Turner just logged 40 minutes against the Heat on Sunday, so the Pacers may err on the side of caution for the second leg of this back-to-back set. If Turner is unable to play, both Jarace Walker and Obi Toppin could potentially step into much larger roles.