Turner finished with 29 points (10-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and five blocks over 34 minutes during Friday's 118-115 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Turner recorded his first double-double since Jan. 20, but the big man has achieved that feat just nine times this season, as he doesn't grab enough rebounds given his size. He remains an elite defender and a capable scorer after his offensive leap last season, so fantasy managers can live with his lack of rebounding ability considering all the other things he brings to the table. Turner is averaging 16.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 blocks per game since the start of January.