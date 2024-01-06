Turner accumulated 27 points (10-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Friday's 150-116 win over the Hawks.

Turner and Tyrese Haliburton have traded leading Indiana in scoring over the team's last six games. With Haliburton dishing on a game-high 18 rebounds, it was Turner's time to lead the scoring onslaught as the starters rested in the fourth quarter. He'll have his work cut out for him Saturday against Kristaps Porzingis and the Boston Celtics.