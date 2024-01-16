Turner amassed 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and four rebounds in 17 minutes during Monday's 132-105 loss to the Jazz.

Turner continues to score in double digits every time he steps on the court for the Pacers, but his recent performances have not been his best ones -- he has failed to reach the 15-point mark or grab more than seven boards in each of his last three outings. The big man has only been averaging 15.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game since the start of January, figures that represent a decrease compared to his November and December numbers.