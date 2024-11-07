Turner ended Wednesday's 118-111 win over the Magic with 17 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes.

Turner was once again a strong presence in the paint Wednesday, leading the Pacers in blocks while concluding second on the team in scoring and rebounds in a double-double performance. Turner has turned his game up a notch as of late, recording his second straight outing with at least 15 points and 10 rebounds. Turner now has two double-doubles on the season and has surpassed the double-digit point total in all seven appearances.