Turner closed Sunday's 132-121 victory over New York with 26 points (8-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes.

Turner's perimeter shooting continues to turn heads, as this was his second game of the campaign with at least five three-pointers. For the season, Turner is averaging 2.2 makes per game and is on pace to shoot a career-high 40.8 percent from beyond the arc.