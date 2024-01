Turner (back) has been ruled questionable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.

Turner missed Sunday's match against the Grizzlies and is in danger of missing a second. The Pacers could really use his production, as he averages 17.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.3 assists and 0.5 steals over 27.5 minutes this season, but if he can't go, then Jalen Smith (back), Pascal Siakam and Isaiah Jackson would all split minutes at center.