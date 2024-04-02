Turner (finger) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets.
Turner suffered a finger injury during Monday's win over the Nets, and despite X-rays coming back negative, the big man went to see a hand specialist Tuesday. It appears that meeting went okay, as Turner has a chance to suit up Wednesday, but if the Pacers' starting center has to miss time, Jalen Smith and Isaiah Jackson would be the primary beneficiaries.
