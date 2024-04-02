Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said Turner (finger) is scheduled to visit a hand specialist Tuesday before his status for Wednesday's game in Brooklyn is determined, Andy Sweeney of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Though X-rays on the finger Turner injured in Monday's 133-111 win over the Nets returned negative and he's been diagnosed with a sprain, Carlisle noted Tuesday that the center's ability to play moving forward will depend on "pain tolerance." Given that the injury is to Turner's shooting hand, he may be more likely than not to miss some time, though the Pacers will wait for feedback from the hand specialist before determining his next steps. If Turner is sidelined for Wednesday's contest or additional games to follow, Jalen Smith and Isaiah Jackson would likely cover most of the minutes at center, with rookie Jarace Walker potentially factoring into the frontcourt mix as well.