Siakam finished with 31 points (14-22 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 133-131 victory over Phoenix.

Siakam continues his strong start with his new club, as he followed up a triple-double performance Thursday against the 76ers with his first 30-point game with the Pacers on Friday. He's shot 60.0 percent or better in three of his five games in Indiana, and he has averaged 21.8 points on 57.0 percent shooting, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists across 32.0 minutes per game in that span of time.