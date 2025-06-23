Siakam supplied 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 103-91 loss to the Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

The Pacers fell one win shy of Siakam picking up his second career NBA championship. Siakam will be able to hold his head high after another terrific campaign, however. The 31-year-old forward appeared in 78 regular-season contests, posting sixth-round value in nine-category fantasy formats with 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 32.7 minutes per contest. With Tyrese Haliburton sidelined by an Achilles tear, Siakam could be poised to take on a larger role in 2025-26.