Siakam finished with 31 points (10-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-11 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Saturday's 125-108 victory over the Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tyrese Haliburton gets most of the attention for his play and flamboyant passes, but there's no doubt that the Pacers wouldn't have reached the NBA Finals without Siakam's contributions. The star forward was rewarded by being the MVP of the Eastern Conference Finals. He averaged 24.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the floor and 50 percent from three-point range.