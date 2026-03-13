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Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Expected to play
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1 min read
McConnell (hamstring) is probable to play Friday against the Knicks.
McConnell is expected back in the rotation after sitting the front leg of this back-to-back set. The veteran continues to be a modest source of assists and steals in category formats.
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