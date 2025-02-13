Bryant put forth nine points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists over 27 minutes in Wednesday's 134-130 overtime win over Washington.

With Jarace Walker (back) out, Bryant continued to see an expanded role in the starting lineup Wednesday and led all Pacers players in rebounds while finishing one point short of a double-double. Bryant set new season high in boards and assists, his second outing of the year in double figures in rebounds. He has recorded at least nine points and eight boards in four straight contests.