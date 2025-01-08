Bryant will start Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
Bryant is slated to make his first appearance as a starter in 2024-25, joining the first unit in place of Myles Turner (illness) at center Wednesday. Bryant has averaged 6.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.8 threes in 12.7 minutes across his last six contests but should experience an uptick in playing time against Chicago, putting him in the streaming mix in fantasy leagues.
