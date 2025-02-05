Bryant is coming off the bench in Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Following Monday's spot start against Utah, Bryant will retreat to Indiana's bench in the return of Myles Turner (ankle) on Tuesday. Bryant has averaged 6.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.9 threes in 13.4 minutes while shooting 43.6 percent from deep over 20 appearances from the Pacers' second unit in 2024-25.