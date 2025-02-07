Bryant registered 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block across 28 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 119-112 victory over the Clippers.

The double-double was Bryant's first of the season, as the 27-year-old center took advantage of an opportunity for a bigger role after Myles Turner (concussion) headed to the locker room after playing only six minutes. Obi Toppin also wound up seeing 28 minutes off the bench Thursday, and both players could be handed larger workloads if Turner misses additional time.