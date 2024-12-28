Bryant accumulated 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, one block and one steal across 19 minutes during Friday's 142-105 loss to Boston.

Bryant took on the backup center role in the absence of small-ball five Obi Toppin (ankle), providing decent production in the form of a season-high 12 points in just 19 minutes off the bench Friday. Bryant has now made six appearances since latching on with Indiana, averaging a mere 4.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.5 steal, 0.5 blocks and 0.5 three-pointers in 11.3 minutes for the Pacers in 2024-25. Even with Toppin's status uncertain for Sunday's rematch with the Celtics, Bryant still doesn't appear likely to handle enough minutes to make a significant impact for fantasy managers in the vast majority of leagues.