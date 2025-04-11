Bryant is in the Pacers' starting lineup against the Magic on Friday.
Bryant will make his eighth start of the season (and third since the beginning of March) due to the absence of Myles Turner (knee). Bryant has averaged 5.4 points and 2.9 rebounds over 11.3 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.
